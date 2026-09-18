Depending on the model and applicable promotion, customers may avail themselves of benefits such as zero-percent interest financing, complimentary insurance, preventive maintenance service packages, Lexus merchandise, a Modellista accessory kit or car care services.

Among the participating models are the NX 350h Premier and Executive, both self-charging hybrid crossovers designed for daily urban driving and longer trips.

The RX range is represented by the RX 350h Executive and RX 500h F Sport. The RX 350h combines a hybrid powertrain with a luxury SUV configuration, while the RX 500h F Sport offers a performance-oriented hybrid setup.

Also included is the LM 350h 7-seater, a hybrid luxury people mover aimed at family and executive transportation.

For customers looking for larger SUVs with off-road capability, Lexus is extending the promotion to the GX Premier and GX Overtrail. The Overtrail variant offers additional equipment and styling geared toward off-road driving.

Lexus said the September campaign is intended to provide customers with different financing and ownership benefits depending on their preferred vehicle and requirements.

Customers may inquire about the specific terms and availability of the offers through Lexus Philippines dealerships and official channels.