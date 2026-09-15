If Cinemalaya left you with the familiar feeling of wanting more — more Filipino films, more unruly ideas, more stories that would never survive the machinery of a multiplex — there is little time to come down from the high.

The next cinematic hunt begins on 23 September, when the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival returns for its third edition with seven full-length Filipino films, 20 student shorts, and a new section devoted to completed independent short films.

For anyone still looking for the next Filipino film to obsess over, CinePanalo may be the next rabbit hole.

Seven films, seven ways into Filipino cinema

The seven-film main competition is an eclectic bunch, with each full-length entry receiving a ₱5 million production grant.

There is Apol of My Ai, Thop Nazareno's music-and-family drama starring Rochelle Pangilinan, Zion Cruz, and Zanjoe Marudo. Then there is Patay Gutom, Carl Joseph Papa and Ian Pangilinan's supernatural queer romance, led by Khalil Ramos and Ian Pangilinan.

Stuck on You, directed by Mikko Baldoza and starring Xyriel Manabat and River Joseph, takes the festival in a more offbeat romantic-comedy direction. The lineup also includes Wantawsan, Mono No Aware, Beast, and Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa'yo).

Taken together, the films suggest a festival unwilling to settle on a single definition of what Filipino independent cinema should look or feel like. Romance sits beside fantasy. Comedy brushes against the supernatural. Coming-of-age stories share space with films that appear far stranger and harder to categorize. And that is precisely where the fun begins.

The real discoveries may be hiding in the shorts

Festivals have a particular magic when they allow audiences to stumble upon filmmakers before their names become familiar.

CinePanalo's student shorts are designed for precisely that kind of discovery. This year, 20 student films were selected from 267 submissions nationwide, giving emerging filmmakers a theatrical platform for their work.

Then there is Panorama Shorts, a new section featuring 10 completed Filipino short films that will receive their national premieres at the festival.

That addition makes CinePanalo feel bigger than a showcase of films produced with the festival's support. It opens another window into the country's independent filmmaking scene — a place where filmmakers with very different voices are trying to figure out what Filipino cinema can become.

For audiences, it also offers the most enjoyable kind of gamble: sitting down without quite knowing what you are about to discover.