“Kami po ay sumusuporta sa pagpapasa ng anti-political dynasty [law], at kung ano man po ang aming kakayaning magawa para lamang maisakatuparan ito, at maipatupad na ang mandato ng Saligang Batas, nandiyan po ang inyong Comelec,” he added.

(We support the passage of an anti-political dynasty law, and whatever we can do to make this a reality and implement the mandate of the Constitution, your Comelec is here.)

The Supreme Court unanimously declared that Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution imposes a mandatory duty on Congress to enact a law prohibiting political dynasties.

The Court said Congress’ failure to enact such a law for 39 years constituted grave abuse of discretion and directed lawmakers to act “at the earliest opportunity.” Congress retains the authority to define what constitutes a political dynasty and determine the scope of the prohibition.

Garcia said Comelec is prepared to enforce the law during the 2028 elections should legislation be enacted in time.

He cited Article II, Section 26 of the Constitution, which provides that the state shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.

Garcia also urged Congress to act promptly, noting that Comelec would still need to draft implementing rules and regulations once an anti-dynasty measure is enacted.

The poll chief said timing would be important because the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2028 elections is scheduled for 20 to 26 September 2027.

The Supreme Court clarified that Comelec currently cannot independently issue rules disqualifying candidates on the basis of belonging to a political dynasty because no national law yet defines the prohibition.