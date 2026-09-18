“Instead of working for the well-being of the people, the Vice President is wasting her time on these kinds of attacks on government agencies, including the Senate, the Courts, and the police. This attack is baseless, but comes only from the dirty and dark mind of Vice President Sara Duterte,” Castro said in Filipino.

Duterte has accused the Marcos administration of “political harassment” and alleged that the President exercises influence over key government institutions. She has also publicly expressed distrust of the courts and police.

The Philippine National Police previously rejected suggestions that it was being used against Duterte and maintained that its operations remain lawful, professional and impartial.

Castro also criticized Duterte over her camp’s statements that she was prepared to assume the presidency should Marcos resign.

“Salamat na rin at inamin niya na wala siyang ginagawa para maibsan ang problema sa baha na nararanasan sa Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao, lalo na sa Davao City. Wala siyang nagawang makatulong sa presyo ng bilihin dahil noong unang putok sa Iran, nasa bakasyon siya sa Bangkok. Maganda yang ginagawa ng Bise Presidente sa pag-amin na wala siyang itutulong sa problema ng bayan,” Castro said.

Malacañang had earlier questioned Duterte’s readiness to succeed Marcos and rejected calls from her camp for the President to step down.

Castro further accused Duterte of attempting to undermine the credibility of government institutions as she faces separate legal and political proceedings.

“This is a desperate act by the Vice President to destroy the integrity of the authorities and make it appear that she is the one being oppressed and harassed, while all the issues are her own doing,” Castro said.

“Sa kinahaharap niyang mga reklamo, walang tanim-intriga riyan, walang tanim-ebidensya na siyang namayagpag sa panahon ng kanyang ama. Lahat ng mga inireklamong ginawa niya, iyon ay boluntaryo sa kanya at iyon ay ayon sa sarili niyang agenda,” she added.

Duterte is facing an impeachment trial before the Senate as well as a separate criminal case involving grave threats. She has denied wrongdoing and characterized the cases and other actions against her as politically motivated.