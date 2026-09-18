Alex Eala’s New York Fashion Week debut may have opened a very different door for the Filipina tennis star.

Fresh from her breakthrough US Open run, Eala made appearances at Tory Burch, Michael Kors and Calvin Klein, earning coveted front-row seats alongside celebrities including Amanda Seyfried and Lauryn Hill — and, most notably, Anna Wintour.

The Vogue powerhouse, who has been a leading figure behind the Met Gala for decades, has even called herself a “big fan” of Eala while praising the growing relationship between sports and fashion.

Eala also caught the attention of Calvin Klein, which featured her among the notable guests at its Spring 2027 show alongside Sadie Sink, Tate McRae, Pamela Anderson and Gemma Chan.

And Eala appears increasingly at ease in fashion’s world. The tennis star has spoken about using fashion to express her personality both on and off the court, while also expressing interest in working with Filipino designers.

So, could the Met Gala be her next big fashion moment?

With the 2027 event still taking shape and its guest list yet to be announced, there is, of course, no confirmed invitation for Eala. But with her rising international profile, growing relationships with major fashion houses and apparent rapport with one of fashion’s most influential figures, the possibility is certainly intriguing.

Would you want to see Alex Eala make her Met Gala debut?