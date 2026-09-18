What happens when a theater audience is asked to make decisions instead of simply watching them unfold?

That is the experiment behind Gen G: GG na ’to!, a new interactive production from the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) and Move to Change Foundation, Inc. (M2C), created as part of Project GG: Game Changers for Good Governance.

Set in an alternate Philippines submerged in floodwaters, the play follows young people living in “Balangay Gen Zones,” temporary communities created to protect them while adults search for solutions elsewhere. But when the adults fail to return, the young people are left to figure out how their community will survive. The audience becomes part of that process.

Through votes, choices and negotiations, spectators help determine what happens inside the Balangay. The production turns the theater into a temporary community where participation is not something the characters merely discuss. The audience has to practise it.