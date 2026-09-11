Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia said around 30,000 police and military personnel have been deployed for the 14 September elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“Mga more or less meron tayong 30,000 na sundalo at pulis dito,” Garcia said Friday, 11 September.

Garcia said the deployment includes around 9,000 police personnel, with nearly 2,000 additional officers on standby as possible replacements for members of special electoral boards.

The rest of the 30,000 personnel are from the military and will serve as quick reaction forces.

“Sila po ay confined sa atin pong mga kampo,” Garcia said, referring to the QRF personnel.

He added that additional police and military personnel are on standby in Regions 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Garcia said air assets from the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines have also been secured in case additional troops need to be deployed during the elections.