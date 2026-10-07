CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Northern Mindanao conducted a roadside inspection along CM Recto Avenue in this city on Tuesday.

LTFRB Regional Director Aljo Bendijo, in a report, said the roadside and terminal inspections are part of continuing operations across Northern Mindanao to enforce public transport regulations and franchise conditions.

During the operation, enforcers apprehended three traditional public utility jeepneys.

The violations recorded included failure to carry the required franchise or Certificate of Public Convenience, absence of the required advertising permit, and non-wearing of the prescribed uniform.

One modern public utility jeepney was also apprehended for overloading.

The agency said these efforts aim to promote compliance, road safety and passenger protection for all commuters.

The inspections support the Bagong Pilipinas agenda under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

They are also being carried out to ensure safe, orderly and reliable public transportation.