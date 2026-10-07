He also reported the arrest of 13 TBS members for various offenses amid efforts to stop groups allegedly grooming children toward violence.

“Yesterday, we arrested 13 of them for various offenses, to show that we are serious against the grooming of children towards violence,” he said.

Remulla previously said TBS originated in California, United States, and expanded from a small group in the Philippines into what he described as a criminal syndicate. Composed largely of members in their late teens and early 20s, the group allegedly recruits children as young as 14 to 15 years old and requires them to rob stores as part of initiation rites.

The DILG is monitoring social media threats and pursuing community-based gangs. Authorities had earlier arrested 53 individuals allegedly involved in gangs grooming children to incite violence in schools following the Zamboanga incident.

“So this campaign will go on, it will not stop, we will work with the DepEd, we will work with the communities to make sure that the path forward is a safer environment for our children,” he said.

Remulla remains open to dialogue and plans to meet with TBS members in Cavite next week to explain the government’s policy.

“Meron na. Actually I will start sa Cavite next week. Kakausapin ko yung mga True Brown Style d’yan. I will lay out my policy. They are rational individuals. Tingin ko naman madadaan natin sa usapan. Pero kung makukulit talaga sila, eh di pasensyahan kami,” he said.