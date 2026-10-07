“Criminals will not be allowed to turn legitimate government services into tools for fraud. We will strengthen our cyber monitoring and hold accountable those who prey on motorists through deception,” Nartatez said.

The NCAP allows motorists to check recorded traffic violations through authorized platforms, including the government’s eGovPH application and online services of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Authorities warned that scammers may use fake links to steal personal or financial information from motorists.

Nartatez said the PNP will coordinate with the MMDA and other agencies to help secure systems used for NCAP-related transactions.

He also urged motorists to avoid clicking suspicious links in messages claiming to involve traffic violations or payment notices.

“Do not let a message create a sense of urgency that criminals can use to steal your money or personal information,” Nartatez said.