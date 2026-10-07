Monthly referrals stood at 106 in January, 110 in February, 135 in March, 146 in April, 159 in May and 122 in June. The number of cases closed each month matched the number endorsed to the BIR, resulting in a 100% resolution and compliance rate.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza credited the bureau’s frontline personnel for the results and urged them to maintain the same level of responsiveness.

“I thank and congratulate our frontline personnel and everyone who worked together to make sure these concerns were acted upon promptly and properly. Let us sustain this and continue making sure that concerns brought to our attention receive timely and appropriate action,” Mendoza said.

The BIR also reported a 100% resolution and compliance rate for referrals coursed through the CCB. It resolved all 59 cases referred by the center within the required 72-hour period.

In addition, the bureau closed all 17 complaints endorsed through the CCB within the prescribed timeframe.