She added that joint elements of the Bataan 1st PMFC, together with Bataan PIT, RIU 3 (Intel Packet), Bataan 2nd PMFC, Bataan PIU, 302nd Maneuver Company (RMFB3), Naval Intelligence Security Group-Northern Luzon (NISG-NL), RID3, 69IB, 72MICO, NICA 3, and 7MIB of the Philippine Army facilitated the surrender.

The said group conducted an intelligence-driven operation that led to the voluntary and formal surrender of a former Communist Front Organization member under the CPP-NPA-NDF.

As a manifestation of his full withdrawal of support, the former CFO member surrendered one .24 converted rifle.

Salvadora called on remaining members of the left-leaning group to abandon the armed struggle and return to the folds of the law, assuring them of continued government support for peaceful reintegration.