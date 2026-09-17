A former member of the Communist Front Organization (CFO) surrendered to the Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) in the town of Orani, Bataan on 16 September 2026.
According to BPPO Provincial Director Police Col. Marites A. Salvadora, they successfully facilitated the voluntary surrender of the former CFO member as part of their relentless effort to end the local communist armed conflict in Bataan.
She added that joint elements of the Bataan 1st PMFC, together with Bataan PIT, RIU 3 (Intel Packet), Bataan 2nd PMFC, Bataan PIU, 302nd Maneuver Company (RMFB3), Naval Intelligence Security Group-Northern Luzon (NISG-NL), RID3, 69IB, 72MICO, NICA 3, and 7MIB of the Philippine Army facilitated the surrender.
The said group conducted an intelligence-driven operation that led to the voluntary and formal surrender of a former Communist Front Organization member under the CPP-NPA-NDF.
As a manifestation of his full withdrawal of support, the former CFO member surrendered one .24 converted rifle.
Salvadora called on remaining members of the left-leaning group to abandon the armed struggle and return to the folds of the law, assuring them of continued government support for peaceful reintegration.