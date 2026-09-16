From 1 to 14 September, police units confiscated P154,050 worth of fish and P10.34 million worth of fishing paraphernalia and other equipment, including fishing boats and motorboats.

On 15 September alone, police conducted five operations that led to nine arrests and the seizure of items valued at P551,800.

During the first 14 days of September, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office conducted 25 operations and arrested 45 individuals. Authorities confiscated P44,750 worth of fish and P6.71 million worth of fishing equipment and other items.

Antique recorded 39 operations and 39 arrests, while Capiz conducted three operations that resulted in 12 arrests.

Aklan recorded four operations and five arrests, while Guimaras conducted four operations and arrested eight individuals.

Tuaño said the operations are part of efforts to protect marine resources and communities dependent on lawful fishing.

“Our waters are a shared resource, and protecting them requires sustained enforcement and cooperation from the communities we serve. We will continue to work closely with our local government units, partner agencies, and coastal communities to address illegal fishing and protect the livelihood of legitimate fisherfolk,” Tuaño said.

He said PRO6 would continue strengthening its police presence and coordination with authorities in coastal areas.