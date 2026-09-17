At the Palace press briefing, Undersecretary Claire Castro responded anew to Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesperson, Atty. Salvador “Paolo” Panelo Jr., after he said in a media interview on Wednesday, “Paminsan-minsan talaga, si Usec. Castro, mawalang-galang na po, mahirap seryosohin.”

Castro clarified that the Palace briefing is not only intended to answer media concerns but also to discuss the administration’s programs, accomplishments, and plans for Filipinos.

“May pag-amin na hindi sila nakikinig sa ating sinasabi. Kaya marahil ito ang dahilan kung bakit ang bise presidente ay nagmumukhang clueless, walang alam sa ginagawa ng administrasyon para sa ating mga kababayan,” Castro said.