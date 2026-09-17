At the Palace press briefing, Undersecretary Claire Castro responded anew to Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesperson, Atty. Salvador “Paolo” Panelo Jr., after he said in a media interview on Wednesday, “Paminsan-minsan talaga, si Usec. Castro, mawalang-galang na po, mahirap seryosohin.”
Castro clarified that the Palace briefing is not only intended to answer media concerns but also to discuss the administration’s programs, accomplishments, and plans for Filipinos.
“May pag-amin na hindi sila nakikinig sa ating sinasabi. Kaya marahil ito ang dahilan kung bakit ang bise presidente ay nagmumukhang clueless, walang alam sa ginagawa ng administrasyon para sa ating mga kababayan,” Castro said.
She added that this may be why the Vice President’s camp continues to claim that the administration is not fulfilling its responsibilities and has not contributed anything to the country, saying they intentionally do not pay attention to the administration’s actions.
“Laging binabanggit na walang ginagawa. Ito pala ’yung dahilan: walang panahon na makinig, walang panahon na manood at walang panahong pakinggan nang seryoso ang mga sinasabi dito sa briefing,” Castro said.
She also said that not taking the briefing seriously would be the Vice President’s camp’s loss.
“Malaking kawalan ’yon, kawalan nila ’yon, hindi natin kawalan ’yon,” she added.
“Aasahan natin ngayon, mula sa Bise Presidente at sa kaniyang mga alagad, na hindi nila babanggitin ang anumang sinasabi ko. Kahit na ang aking pangalan o ang aking posisyon, aasahan nating hindi na nila babanggitin.”
The Palace said the tension between the President and the Vice President’s camp stems from what it described as a lack of willingness to listen to and understand what the administration is trying to discuss. It added that it would continue to deliver its message to those who take the President’s programs seriously.
“At ang mensaheng ito ay hindi naman para sa mga taong ayaw makinig at ayaw seryosohin ang mga programa ng Pangulo,” Castro concluded.