He said Romualdez’s private doctors would still be allowed to visit and attend to him if the court approves the transfer.

“That motion will be filed later or tomorrow para maklaro lang sa inyo na hindi kami pumapayag sa Cardinal Santos, kaya naman namin sa Crame yan, but it’s up to the discretion of the courts kung papayagan siyang ilipat na sa Crame,” Remulla said.

For now, PNP doctors will continue visiting Romualdez at Cardinal Santos to determine whether he is fit for transfer or able to appear before the anti-graft court.

Remulla said PNP and private doctors agreed that Romualdez’s condition remains unstable.

“Everyday pupuntahan ng PNP doctors ang kanyang hospital room at titingnan ang kanyang kundisyon, and as soon as he is fit and able to appear in court dadalhin na namin po siya,” he said.

Remulla also said hospital officials informed authorities that Romualdez suffered a transient ischemic attack, or TIA, in July.

“It wasn’t that serious. Sa nakita ko lang wala siyang deficiency, but he suffered a cerebral vascular event last July,” he said.

‘Flight risk’

Remulla said Romualdez is being guarded around the clock by police officers and his movement is restricted within the hospital.

“Meron kaming armed guards sa lobby at meron rin kaming mobile patrol na naghihintay sa labas ng ospital,” he said.

He also described Romualdez as a flight risk, citing his access to private aircraft and yachts.

“Martin Romualdez is a flight risk,” Remulla said. “Gagawin namin ang lahat ahead of time para preemptive.”

PNP: Warrant properly served

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., meanwhile, said police followed legal procedures in serving the arrest warrant against Romualdez at Cardinal Santos Medical Center on 7 September.

“The Philippine National Police followed the proper and lawful implementation of the warrant of arrest. Our personnel followed established protocols while ensuring that the rights and safety of the accused were respected,” Nartatez said.

Remulla and Nartatez also presented video footage showing the service of the warrant and the booking procedures, including the reading of Romualdez’s Miranda rights.