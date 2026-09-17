The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) Wildlife Enforcement Team rescued a wounded Asian Small-Clawed Otter (𝘈𝘰𝘯𝘺𝘹 𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘶𝘴) after it was surrendered by a concerned citizen at a DENR Checkpoint at Barangay Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City on 13 September 2026.
According to the PCSDS, the said animal was found at a highway at Barangay Tagburos around 7pm of 12 September, after it was ran over by a vehicle. The concerned citizen saw that the animal was having trouble walking, immediately taking the animal to a DENR outpost.
In an initial checkup, the PCSDS found out that the otter’s movement on its hind legs were limited. The team coordinated with Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) resident veterinarian Dr. Glenn Rebong for further analysis.
He recommended that the animal should be kept in captivity for the moment since it may have incurred internal injuries that cannot be detected from physical examination.
The team then took the otter to the PWRCC for additional examinations, medication, observation and rehabilitation. The PWRCC will continue to monitor the condition before taking further steps, including possible return to its natural habitat once it fully recovers.
The Asian Small-Clawed Otter is one of the Endangered species under the PCSD Resolution No. 23-967, prompting the proper response and care for every incident it is involved in. The incident highlights the importance of the community’s vigilance and proper coordination in ensuring the safety of the wildlife.