The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) Wildlife Enforcement Team rescued a wounded Asian Small-Clawed Otter (𝘈𝘰𝘯𝘺𝘹 𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘶𝘴) after it was surrendered by a concerned citizen at a DENR Checkpoint at Barangay Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City on 13 September 2026.

According to the PCSDS, the said animal was found at a highway at Barangay Tagburos around 7pm of 12 September, after it was ran over by a vehicle. The concerned citizen saw that the animal was having trouble walking, immediately taking the animal to a DENR outpost.

In an initial checkup, the PCSDS found out that the otter’s movement on its hind legs were limited. The team coordinated with Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) resident veterinarian Dr. Glenn Rebong for further analysis.