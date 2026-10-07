Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday said Isabela Gov. Rodolfo Albano III is handling the controversy involving Reina Mercedes Vice Mayor Jeryll Harold Respicio following his heated confrontation with barangay officials.
The exchange occurred during a Sangguniang Bayan session discussing projects funded by tobacco excise taxes. Police personnel intervened in the confrontation, which was livestreamed and later circulated online.
“Governor Albano is handling it. Pero I advised him to give him a drug test kasi mukhang adik ‘yung asal niya. Meron bang normal na vice mayor na gano’n? Parang wala sa sarili. Parang hindi halal,” Remulla said.
“Dapat mag-focus siya sa health niya, itigil niya ‘yang drugs,” he added.
Remulla said the Department of the Interior and Local Government is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the police officers who intervened during the confrontation.
“Pinagsisigawan niya ‘yung mga pulis. Pero we are still investigating it, I’m leaving it to Governor Albano to handle it,” he said.
The DILG said the incident remains under investigation while the department defers to the Isabela provincial government in addressing the matter involving Respicio.
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