The program establishes a whole-of-government framework for providing primary healthcare, screening, developmental care, referrals and disability-inclusive services through schools and other facilities serving children.

It covers public and private schools, Community Learning Centers, Child Development Centers, Early Childhood Care and Development centers and Inclusive Learning Resource Centers.

Beneficiaries include learners, teaching and non-teaching personnel and their qualified dependents, out-of-school children and youth in special cases, children enrolled in child development and early childhood facilities, and learners with developmental delays and disabilities.

The circular was signed by Education Secretary Sonny Angara, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Health Secretary Edwin Mercado and PhilHealth acting president and CEO Beverly Ho during a ceremony in Makati City.

“These are positive steps. These are good, small steps which lead to great victories for our children,” Remulla said.

Under the agreement, the DILG will encourage local government units to participate in implementing YAKAP-SHP, provide guidance on their roles and support monitoring of local implementation.

LGUs are also encouraged to integrate the program with existing health, child protection, social protection and other development mechanisms.

They may mobilize local personnel and resources, facilitate the participation of Child Development Centers and coordinate with YAKAP clinics, schools, DOH facilities and other healthcare providers.

PhilHealth’s YAKAP serves as a primary care platform and entry point to the country’s health system.