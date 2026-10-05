“The directive to us is clear: Do not allow the resurgence of POGOs in our country,” Nartatez said.

He said specialized police units were also monitoring other forms of online scams linked to former POGO operations.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Anti-Cybercrime Group were ordered to conduct follow-up investigations into the Zamboanga Sibugay raids to determine the scale of the operations and whether similar hubs are operating elsewhere.

Most of those arrested were Chinese nationals, while others were from Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar. Devices allegedly used for online scams were also seized.

Authorities are investigating possible links to human trafficking and other crimes.

Nartatez said the PNP is also monitoring so-called guerrilla-style POGOs operating from smaller and more concealed facilities.

“We have heightened our surveillance and intelligence-gathering against guerilla-style POGOs, as well as other trends attempting to resume operations of these illegal hubs that are linked to other crimes,” he said.

The intensified monitoring also comes after 120 suspects were arrested in Makati City over alleged online romance scams in which victims were lured into relationships before being asked for money.

Police said the scheme bore similarities to tactics previously linked to POGO operations.

“We will not allow illegal operations to simply change their form and continue victimizing our people,” Nartatez said.

The PNP said it would continue coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to dismantle networks behind illegal online gambling and fraud.