Forty-nine families living beneath Osmeña Highway in Manila will be relocated to permanent housing in San Ildefonso, Bulacan, under a Department of Social Welfare and Development assistance program.
DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said 85 families were identified for relocation, but only 49 are currently ready to move.
“But at this point, we have 85 families, and only 49 are currently ready [for relocation]. For the 36, the Department will help the City of Manila so that we can provide rental assistance for the meantime,” Gatchalian said.
The remaining 36 families will receive P5,000 monthly in transitory shelter assistance under the DSWD's Pag-Abot Program until their permanent housing units are completed.
The National Housing Authority expects the remaining units to be ready by November or December.
The DSWD said each family had also received an initial P10,000 in financial assistance and would be provided livelihood support.
After the relocation, the families' former living area beneath the highway will be demolished and sealed off to prevent people from returning to the site.