Forty-nine families living beneath Osmeña Highway in Manila will be relocated to permanent housing in San Ildefonso, Bulacan, under a Department of Social Welfare and Development assistance program.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said 85 families were identified for relocation, but only 49 are currently ready to move.

“But at this point, we have 85 families, and only 49 are currently ready [for relocation]. For the 36, the Department will help the City of Manila so that we can provide rental assistance for the meantime,” Gatchalian said.