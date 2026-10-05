“A gradual shift in the prevailing weather pattern has been observed over the past several days, such as the strengthening high-pressure system over East Asia, the southward-migrating Intertropical Convergence Zone, and the notable weakening of winds and a decrease in rainfall associated with the Southwest Monsoon,” PAGASA said.

The agency said the high-pressure system over East Asia, the southward movement of the ITCZ and weaker monsoon-related rainfall are expected to persist in the coming days.

“In view of this, the Habagat season has officially ended. This also marked the termination of the rainy season over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said it will continue monitoring weather and climate conditions and advised the public and concerned agencies to follow official weather updates.