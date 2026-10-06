“They are not exempt from rising prices. That is why, to the best of my ability, I will continue to push for higher salaries, benefits and incentives for teachers,” Go said.

Philippine Statistics Authority data showed headline inflation at 6.1% in August, while inflation among households in the bottom 30% income group stood at 8.2%.

Go has filed Senate Bill 410, which seeks to provide an additional monthly allowance to public teaching and non-teaching personnel in basic education. The proposed allowance would be separate from existing salaries and benefits and would be included in computing retirement pay and bonuses.

He was also a co-author and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11997, or the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, which increased the annual teaching allowance for public school teachers to P10,000 beginning School Year 2025-2026.

Go has also pushed for salary increases for civilian government employees through his proposed Salary Standardization Law VI.

“Young people are the future leaders and hope of the nation, and education is the key to a better future. Education is our investment in this world, which is why teachers play a crucial role in shaping the next generation,” Go said.