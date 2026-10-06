Buenaventura told the Senate impeachment court Monday that Cale88 Foods Corp., linked to Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, received P319.33 million in inward remittances from China and Hong Kong.

The amount matched the figure Trillanes cited in alleging that Chinese government-linked sources had sent money to Cale88.

But Buenaventura did not testify that the funds came from the Chinese government, were proceeds of a crime or belonged to Duterte.

Panelo said the prosecution still had to prove that the money attributed to Duterte was illegally sourced, concealed or owned by her.

The AMLC testimony forms part of the prosecution’s case alleging Duterte accumulated unexplained wealth. Buenaventura also testified that AMLC records showed P4.4 billion in covered and suspicious transactions involving Duterte and Carpio from 2007 to 2025.

Under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the filing of a suspicious transaction report does not by itself establish that money laundering or another crime occurred.

Panelo also attacked Trillanes’ credibility, calling the former senator an “anti-Duterte propagandist” and accusing him of relying on hearsay, rumors and speculation.

“Trillanes is no truth-teller,” Panelo said, adding that the former senator’s allegations were made during a press conference where they could not be tested through courtroom questioning.

Trillanes was dropped as a prosecution witness last week. The prosecution has said it would rely on official records rather than his public allegations to establish its case.