Twenty members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Yacob, have secured seats as political party representatives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao parliament.
Yacob won a seat representing the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
BTA Deputy Parliament Speaker Jose Lorena and Deputy Floor Leader Amer Zaakaria Adiong Rakim also secured seats representing the Bangsamoro People’s (RAAYAT) Democratic Party and BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC), respectively.
Ten other BTA members under the UBJP won seats: Deputy Floor Leader and Social Services and Development Minister Raissa Jajurie, Public Works Minister Eduard Guerra, Ali Salik, Said Shiek, Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, Haber Asarul, John Anthony Lim, Amir Balingong, Said Salendab and Ali Solaiman.
Seven BTA members running under the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) also secured seats.
They are Suwaib Oranon, Dan Asnawie, Kitem Kataduan Jr., Ma-Arouph Candao, Alindatu Pagayao, Zulfikar-Ali Bayam and Jaafar Apollo Mikhail Matalam.
A total of 80 seats are at stake in the BARMM parliamentary elections, consisting of 40 party representative seats, 32 parliamentary district seats and eight sectoral representative seats.