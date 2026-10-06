He said the entire Tarlac office, including personnel who may not have been directly involved, was recalled and replaced.

“That’s why the entire office, may kinalaman o wala, we recalled it and replaced them with other personnel,” Matibag said.

The relieved personnel, including the district chief and agents, have been ordered to report to the NBI main office in Pasay City and are now under investigation.

The case stemmed from a raid on a beauty clinic in Tarlac that Matibag described as a legitimate small business.

According to Matibag, undercover agents allegedly pressured a nursing student to administer a beauty injection before declaring an entrapment operation.

He said agents later allegedly demanded money from one of the clinic’s female owners and, when she could not pay, suggested sexual favors instead.

“I will not tolerate it. Corrupt ka na nga, immoral ka pa,” Matibag said.

Matibag said the family involved has become reluctant to pursue a complaint out of fear, but the NBI would continue its investigation.

“But the problem now parang ’yung pamilya natatakot, ayaw na magreklamo,” he said. “We will continue with the investigation.”