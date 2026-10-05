“The elections are over. Now comes the harder task: finishing the peace,” the coalition said. “After fifty years, only President Marcos and Chairman Murad can close it in our time.”

The groups called on Marcos and Murad to meet before the first regular Bangsamoro Parliament assumes office on 30 October and agree on a roadmap with specific deadlines leading to the signing of the Exit Agreement. The Bangsamoro government has said the new parliament will assume office at noon on 30 October.

The coalition said remaining commitments include the full decommissioning of former MILF combatants, delivery of assistance packages to them and their families, transformation of MILF camps and completion of the Exit Agreement.

“An Exit Agreement is signed by the parties who made the peace: the Government and the MILF,” the coalition said.

The groups also urged Marcos not to endorse any candidate for chief minister, saying the choice should be left to the elected Bangsamoro Parliament.

“Stand above politics. Endorse no contender for Chief Minister, openly or quietly. The choice belongs to the Parliament our people elected,” the coalition said.

Under the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the chief minister is elected by the 80-member parliament and needs the support of at least 41 members.

The coalition also called for an inclusive Bangsamoro government that protects the rights of Moro communities, Indigenous Peoples and Bangsamoro residents of other faiths.

“No community should be a guest in its own homeland. We are equal in voice, in rights, and in hope,” the groups said.

The signatories are the Pananadum Women’s Organization, Bae a Kazalimbago, Pariya Youth Organization, Ranao Watch for Empowerment Network Inc., Ma’had Abul Fida Lita’leem Al-Qur’an Wassunnah, Alumni Association of Dar Uthman Bin Affan, Al-Fitiati Al-Mubtasimun, Rabitatul Khutaba Fil Filiben, Pacalundo United Livelihood Association and Pagalongan a Ladiwan.