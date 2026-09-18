“Let governance protect the dignity, rights, and religious freedom of every person and community,” he added.

Garcera issued the statement following the first BARMM parliamentary elections held this week, describing the polls as an important milestone toward peace, justice, reconciliation and genuine self-governance.

“We congratulate all who participated peacefully in this democratic exercise and pray for those entrusted with public office,” he said.

“May they govern not for personal or partisan interests, but for the common good of all–Muslims, Christians, Indigenous People, and every community within the Bansamoro,” Garcera added.

The Commission on Elections earlier said the BARMM polls were generally peaceful and successful.

Comelec reported an 84.34 percent voter turnout, with 2,018,478 of the region’s 2.393 million registered voters casting their ballots.