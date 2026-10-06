Reports also alleged that the injured dog, which was bleeding from the head, was later placed inside a water drum.

“There is no room in a civilized society for this kind of senseless violence toward a helpless animal,” Lazatin said.

“Regardless of whether the animal wandered onto school grounds, that is never justification for cruelty. We are human beings — we have reason and compassion. We must always exercise both.”

Lazatin said the allegations were particularly troubling because an educator was reportedly involved.

“A school should be where compassion is taught and practiced,” he said. “When we pursue education, we must never leave morality behind.”

Students and animal welfare advocates have called on witnesses to cooperate with authorities as police work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If substantiated, the alleged acts may constitute violations of Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, as amended by RA 10631.

Lazatin has filed House Bill 8710 seeking stronger animal welfare protections, including the establishment of no-kill shelters and public veterinary clinics nationwide.

During his term as Angeles City mayor, the city also opened a Bureau of Animal Industry-accredited no-kill animal shelter.