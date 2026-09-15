The Matugases said they respect the Ombudsman and its mandate and will let the institution do its job, and allow them to answer the allegations through the proper process. The issue has recently drawn public attention after statements made at an Ombudsman press conference about the Mahayhay-Tuburan Road project in Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte. The father and son said they will address the allegations in the proper forum and submit the documents and evidence relevant to the matters being investigated. The two believed the facts should be examined against the complete record, as these are matters that can be properly addressed through the documents and evidence that will be submitted to the Ombudsman. Also, the two said it is particularly important in relation to statements concerning an alleged financial interest connected to the project. “These are factual matters that should be examined against the actual documents—the nature of the transactions, their purpose, their timing, and their relationship, or lack of relationship, to the project.” They said the same principle applies to questions surrounding the project’s reported accomplishment. Examinations of the project records, certifications, contracts, payments, inspections and other relevant documents should be done in order to properly understood the circumstances. The Matugases stressed that the preliminary investigation provides the proper forum for the allegations and the respondents’ explanations to be examined together. They said, “An investigation is an important process precisely because it allows the allegations, the evidence and the respondents’ explanations to be examined together.” Continued cooperation will be extended with the Ombudsman and provide the documents and information properly required in the proceedings. “We will allow the proper process to take its course. Our responsibility is to answer the allegations fully and truthfully, and to provide the documents that will help establish the facts.” It said that it is the proper process for determining the facts, and they intend to participate in the process fully, respectfully and with the necessary documents. They added that the Ombudsman should do its job and for them to answer the allegations and let the documents speak.