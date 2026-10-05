Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla lamented the lack of cooperation and data sharing by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in the government’s efforts to pursue smuggling cases and intensify the country’s anti-smuggling campaign.
Speaking in a radio interview, the former Department of Justice (DOJ) secretary said the absence or delayed submission of vital information from the BOC hampers the investigation and prosecution of smuggling cases.
“Nagkaroon kami ng meeting ng Customs at saka ng DOJ para nga tumigil na ang kalokohang ito sa smuggling,” he said. “Ang problema nga kasi yung sa Customs, ayaw nila kumpletuhin ang documentation para ma-dismiss ang kaso.”
“Ifa-file namin ang kaso o kaya iimbestigahan namin sabay kapag hinihingi namin ang dokumento ayaw dumating ang dokumento. Walang data sharing. At least ang DBM (Department of Budget and Management) pumayag na sa data sharing. Ngayon, Customs na icha-challenge namin,” he added.
The concern was raised by Remulla amid the government’s intensified campaign against smuggling, which has recently resulted in a series of seizures by the BOC and joint operations with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and other law enforcement agencies.
At least two recent anti-smuggling operations have apparently involved some BOC agents.
Last month, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) conducted an operation in a rendering facility in Santa Maria, Bulacan, where tons of frozen chicken meat meant for destruction were allegedly being offered for sale by BOC personnel.
The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), in August raided a Bulacan warehouse storing allegedly smuggled cigarettes.
But upon arrival in the warehouse, they found that two BOC personnel had allegedly attempted to sell the smuggled cigarettes that were supposed to be destroyed.
Earlier, Senator JV Ejercito urged Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno to intensify efforts to clean up the agency, particularly its intelligence arm—the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), and weed out personnel tied to alleged smuggling and illicit activities.
Ejercito told BOC leadership to "shape up" amidst concerns over alleged shenanigans involving smuggled goods like illicit cigarettes.
For its part, the BoC stated it is taking the senator's assertions seriously, noting that Commissioner Nepomuceno has ordered an internal investigation to hold corrupt officials fully accountable.
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