The concern was raised by Remulla amid the government’s intensified campaign against smuggling, which has recently resulted in a series of seizures by the BOC and joint operations with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and other law enforcement agencies.

At least two recent anti-smuggling operations have apparently involved some BOC agents.

Last month, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) conducted an operation in a rendering facility in Santa Maria, Bulacan, where tons of frozen chicken meat meant for destruction were allegedly being offered for sale by BOC personnel.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), in August raided a Bulacan warehouse storing allegedly smuggled cigarettes.

But upon arrival in the warehouse, they found that two BOC personnel had allegedly attempted to sell the smuggled cigarettes that were supposed to be destroyed.

Earlier, Senator JV Ejercito urged Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno to intensify efforts to clean up the agency, particularly its intelligence arm—the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), and weed out personnel tied to alleged smuggling and illicit activities.

Ejercito told BOC leadership to "shape up" amidst concerns over alleged shenanigans involving smuggled goods like illicit cigarettes.

For its part, the BoC stated it is taking the senator's assertions seriously, noting that Commissioner Nepomuceno has ordered an internal investigation to hold corrupt officials fully accountable.