Ten crewmembers of a cargo motorboat were rescued after their boat experienced engine trouble caused by a detached propeller on the waters of Pangutaran, Suli on 4 October 2026.
According to Coast Guard Station (CGS) Basilan, they received a report that a certain MBCA AILEN incurred engine trouble after its propeller detached and fell into the sea and unable to proceed.
The motorbanca was located approximately four nautical miles west of Cujangan Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan.
Upon receiving the report, the CGSS Hadji Muhtamad Search and Rescue (SAR) Team immediately coordinated and proceeded to assist the distressed vessel.
Despite rough sea conditions and unfavorable weather, the team carefully assessed the situation and conducted the operation with due consideration for the safety of both the rescuers and the persons onboard.
Upon reaching MBCA AILEN, the SAR Team successfully established a towline and began towing the disabled motorbanca toward Tausan Port, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan. All 10 crews onboard were accounted for and found to be in good physical condition.
The successful operation demonstrates the Philippine Coast Guard's unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea, promoting maritime safety, and providing timely assistance to mariners in distress.
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