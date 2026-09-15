ABS-CBN released a statement outlining its business plan for the network, including the retrenchment of around 200 employees.

“ABS-CBN continues to grow its content business, with its shows, films, music, and events reaching more people across platforms in the Philippines and around the world. We are in the process of re-building and re-creating ABS-CBN towards a new future as a global storytelling company,” the statement said.

The network added that “the new investments are a vote of confidence in the future of the company and will help ABS-CBN in our journey towards recovery and new successes.”