The awarding was led by SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, Quezon City 6th District Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar, DHSUD Undersecretary Richard Michael Dimagiba, representing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, and DHSUD Undersecretary Marisol Anenias.

Association president Rosalinda Boy said the title ended a wait of more than 30 years for her family.

“Napakahalaga po sa amin ng araw na ito dahil matapos ang mahigit tatlong dekada, natupad din ang aming pangarap na magkaroon ng sariling lupa,” Boy said.

Aliling also highlighted SHFC’s Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, which has assisted more than 8,100 families nationwide since its launch in July 2025.

The program forms part of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

National Shelter Month is observed every October under Proclamation No. 662, with this year’s celebration carrying the theme “Tahanan. Pamayanan. Kinabukasan.”

Government housing agencies also opened service booths providing information on housing programs and available assistance.