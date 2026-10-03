When Gelli de Belen shared her two cents on the viral interview involving Patrick Garcia during her guest appearance on GTV's Chika Cart, Dennis Trillo did not let it slide.

“Hindi kailangang maging ganito kalaki kasi the reason why this was brought up was because nasasaktan 'yung anak ni Patrick. Sa kagustuhan namang makatulong nung ama, mas lalong nagkaroon naman ng problema. Ang dami nang parang na-involve nang na-involve," de Belen said in a clip posted on Chika Cart's Instagram account.

The actress reminded viewers: "Sana wag nating kalimutan na may mga batang pinag-uusapan at ’yun naman sila talaga ang pinaka-importanteng dahil yung mga magulang, mga nakakatanda, nakapag-move on na sila sa mga buhay nila. So sana let’s show the young ones what is right, what should be done, and not show them all this bad stuff.”