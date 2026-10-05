Work is not all there is to Ballesteros, as he made sure the staff and drag queens were taken care of during taping.

“Napakabuti ni Mama Pao. ’Pag may kailangan kami ng mga kasama niya, staff or queens, inaasikaso at inuuna niya kami,” Kaladkaren added, noting that Ballesteros also shares the food he brings to the set.

Kaladkaren also lauded Ballesteros’ utmost professionalism, noting that he reports to the set ahead of his scheduled time.