In arriving at the acquittal, the court stated: “It is well-established in jurisprudence that in criminal law, all doubts should be resolved in favor of the accused. It is the prosecution’s duty to prove beyond reasonable doubt each and every element of the crime charged, otherwise, the accused should be acquitted. This is in consonance with the presumption of innocence enshrined in no less than the Constitution.”

“Wherefore, premises considered, accused Cheryl C. Favila and Maricar P. Asprec are hereby acquitted for the crime of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace under R.A. No. 7877 for Criminal Case No. 19-05659-CR based on reasonable doubt,” the statement added.

Fullido, who anchors the entertainment segment of “TV Patrol,” has yet to issue a statement following the acquittal.