“Shouldn't we be giving additional funding to agencies like PAO that have demonstrated that they can fully utilize and disburse their budget, especially when there is clearly still an unmet need for their services?” Nazal said during a budget hearing.

PAO’s public attorney-to-court ratio remained at 1:2 from 2023 to 2025, below its 1:1 target.

The agency has about 2,676 public attorneys nationwide after the Department of Budget and Management approved 178 additional positions, consisting of 56 Public Attorney II and 122 Public Attorney I posts.

PAO officials said public attorneys handle not only criminal and civil cases but also labor disputes, quasi-judicial proceedings, mediation, barangay outreach, jail visits, hospital and home visits, documentation and notarial services.

As of September 2026, PAO operated 392 regional and district offices nationwide, providing free legal advice, representation and counseling to qualified clients.

Nazal said the agency’s full utilization of its budget should be considered in deciding whether it could absorb more funding for additional lawyers and expanded legal assistance.

“What additional amount can PAO realistically absorb and utilize in 2027 for more public attorneys and better legal assistance?” he asked.