ABS-CBN continues to earn recognition for Filipino talent and storytelling on the international stage as Angelica Panganiban, Call Me Mother and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay won accolades at the ContentAsia Awards 2026, held on 27 August in Bangkok, Thailand.
Panganiban won Bronze for Best Female Lead in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia for her performance as Jackie Carpio in ABS-CBN Studios and Prime Video’s mystery-thriller limited series The Silent Noise.
Directed by Onat Diaz, the 10-episode series follows a family whose lives are disrupted by the mysterious death of a deaf boy’s teacher, unraveling secrets and buried truths that test their trust in one another. The series, which also stars Zanjoe Marudo, KD Omalin, Zaijian Jaranilla, Mutya Orquia and Mylene Dizon, previously won Best Asian Content at the Global OTT Awards 2026 in South Korea.
Meanwhile, Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre’s Call Me Mother took Silver for Best Feature Film or Telemovie Made in Asia.
Directed by Jun Robles Lana, the comedy-drama centers on Twinkle (Vice), a loving queer foster mother who hopes to legally adopt her son Angelo (Lucas Andalio), and Mara (Nadine), Angelo’s biological mother who returns to his life.
ABS-CBN Studios also won Silver for Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) in Asia for the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, starring Anne Curtis, Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino.
The series follows successful but emotionally troubled children’s book author Mia (Anne), psychiatric ward caregiver Patpat (Joshua) and his older brother Matmat (Carlo), who is on the autism spectrum.
The three wins put ABS-CBN’s artists and productions in the spotlight alongside some of the leading content creators and talents from across Asia.
More than 500 entries from across Asia were submitted to this year’s ContentAsia Awards, with over 180 programs nominated across 35 categories. More than 100 jury members from different sectors of the entertainment industry in Asia and around the world selected the nominees.
Now in its seventh year, the ContentAsia Awards recognize outstanding video content and talent across platforms in Asia.