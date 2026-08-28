ABS-CBN continues to earn recognition for Filipino talent and storytelling on the international stage as Angelica Panganiban, Call Me Mother and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay won accolades at the ContentAsia Awards 2026, held on 27 August in Bangkok, Thailand.

Panganiban won Bronze for Best Female Lead in a TV Programme/Series Made in Asia for her performance as Jackie Carpio in ABS-CBN Studios and Prime Video’s mystery-thriller limited series The Silent Noise.

Directed by Onat Diaz, the 10-episode series follows a family whose lives are disrupted by the mysterious death of a deaf boy’s teacher, unraveling secrets and buried truths that test their trust in one another. The series, which also stars Zanjoe Marudo, KD Omalin, Zaijian Jaranilla, Mutya Orquia and Mylene Dizon, previously won Best Asian Content at the Global OTT Awards 2026 in South Korea.