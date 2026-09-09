The changes follow Crème Investment’s sale of its 25.68 percent stake in Lopez Inc. to businessman Ramon S. Ang. Mantes retains a 29.17 percent stake in Lopez Inc., while Presta holds 15.98 percent.

Other ABS-CBN shareholders will be diluted by the capital increase. ABS-CBN Holdings Corp.’s stake will decline to 2.59 percent from 4.83 percent, while the combined interest of minority and public shareholders will fall to 8.98 percent from 16.7 percent.

New capital structure

In a 9 September disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, ABS-CBN noted its board approved amendments to its Articles of Incorporation to accommodate the new subscriptions and resulting changes in its capital structure.

The amended proposal keeps authorized capital stock at P4.5 billion but increases the authorized shares to 4.24 billion common shares and 1.3 billion preferred shares, from the previously proposed 4.3 billion common shares and 1 billion preferred shares. The company currently has 1.3 billion authorized common shares and 1 billion preferred shares, with an aggregate par value of P1.5 billion.

ABS-CBN said the 9 September filing was not a new capital-raising transaction but a subsequent corporate action related to the previously announced infusion. The amendments and the election of two additional directors will be presented at a special stockholders’ meeting on September 30, 2026. The board is seeking to increase the number of directors from seven to nine.

The infusion is intended to help ABS-CBN meet employee obligations and finance operations and turnaround efforts following the loss of its terrestrial broadcast franchise. Gabby Lopez said the family’s direct investments reflected a multigenerational commitment to the company and its legacy liabilities.

The transaction remains subject to definitive agreements and required corporate and shareholder approvals.