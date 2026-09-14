“Our jeepney, UV Express, motorcycle taxi, and TNVS drivers are joining [the protest],” the transport leader added.

Valbuena stressed that the requested P2 fare increase still has not been granted despite recent hearings at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) under the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“But there is still nothing. You are just giving drivers and operators false hope, while commuters will be the ones who will be greatly affected,” he said.

Following the start of the two-day transport strike, several passengers waited for available public transportation including Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City and other areas in Metro Manila.

Schools order shift to alternative mode

Universities announced a temporary shift from physical classes to alternative class modalities in light of the two-day transport strike.

Classes at all levels were shifted to the Enriched Virtual Mode of Instruction at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Monday.

Far Eastern University (FEU) Manila and Makati swapped their blended learning schedule this week, with synchronous online classes from 14 to 16 September and in-person classes from 17 to 19 September.

Meanwhile, Adamson University and Emilio Aguinaldo College Manila shifted to synchronous online classes on Monday.

For Tuesday, online classes at all levels at the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) Manila and Quezon City campuses were suspended for 15 September during the second day of the transport strike.

The University of the East (UE) Manila and Caloocan, however, proceeded with face-to-face classes amid the transport strike, noting that reasonable leniency and consideration shall be extended to students who may be affected by transportation disruptions.

“Faculty members are encouraged to exercise appropriate consideration in attendance and class requirements for affected students,” UE stated in its social media advisory.