The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and Pag-IBIG Fund on Monday launched simultaneous open houses at 14 housing sites nationwide under the expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.
The one-day open house allows prospective homebuyers to inspect housing units and inquire about financing options under the Expanded 4PH Program.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling represented President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the launch in San Juan City.
"Ang serbisyong may malasakit, nararamdaman ng mga tao. Sa pamamagitan ng Handog ng Pangulo, inilalapit natin ang mga programa, serbisyo, at oportunidad sa pabahay sa ating mga kababayan, saan man sila naroroon," Aliling said.
Participating Luzon sites include projects in Caloocan City, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija and Quezon.
In the Visayas, open houses are being held at housing developments in Cebu City, Bacolod City, Bohol and Negros Oriental.
Mindanao sites include Deca Homes GenSan 2 in General Santos City and the Expanded 4PH Housing Caravan in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.
"Patuloy nating palalakasin ang ugnayan ng pamahalaan, mga lokal na pamahalaan, pribadong sektor, at mga komunidad upang mas maraming Pilipino ang magkaroon ng pagkakataon sa disenteng tahanan at mas ligtas at maayos na pamayanan," Aliling said.
The nationwide activity is part of the administration's Expanded 4PH Program, which seeks to increase access to housing through government and private-sector projects.