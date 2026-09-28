Malacañang said Monday that Taguig projects were not among the 10 projects that the Department of Public Works and Highways has conclusively identified as “ghost projects,” amid a dispute between Sens. Panfilo Lacson and Alan Peter Cayetano.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon clarified the matter after questions were raised over alleged ghost projects in Taguig and his ties with the Cayetanos.

"Ang binabanggit lamang po niya dito ay patungkol doon sa mga conclusive na mga ghost projects. So wala daw doon sa sampu na alam niyang conclusive ghost projects yung tinatanong sa kaniya," she said.

Castro stressed that Dizon's clarification did not establish whether there were irregularities involving other projects in Taguig.

"Pero hindi naman po nangangahulugan na walang masasabing anomalya sa Taguig. Hindi rin po niya sinasabing meron, hindi niya sinasabing wala," she added.

The Palace said investigations should proceed without cover-ups or preferential treatment and warned DPWH personnel against concealing information.

"Kung meron po mang mga tao, mga tauhan ng DPWH, na nais magtakip ng katotohanan, ito po ay isang paalala, na ang pangulo po ang nais ay tamang pag-iimbestiga, sapat na pag-iimbestiga, walang kinakalinga, walang itinatago, lalong-lalo na kung ito ay mga kaalyado," Castro concluded.