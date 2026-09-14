When it comes to romance within showbiz, however, his experiences have been very different.

Alden shared that he had pursued five women from the industry over the years, but none of those courtships developed into an official relationship. Some ended because he decided not to continue, while others faded when the woman involved chose to step away.

Speaking about the most recent woman he pursued, Alden said both eventually backed away, although he felt she made the stronger decision to end whatever possibility existed between them.

“Pareho [kaming umatras] pero mas siya,” he admitted.

Rather than reveal the woman’s identity or discuss her side, Alden chose to focus on what the experience taught him about himself.

“Ang one thing na natutunan ko sa whatever happened with that relationship is to never say never. Huwag mong bigyan ng ultimatum ’yung sarili mo dahil sobrang saya mo sa sitwasyon. Kinain ko ’yung mga sinabi ko no’n,” he said.

The actor also acknowledged mistakes he made in earlier attempts at romance. He admitted that he once ghosted the first showbiz personality he courted—something he now recognizes was not the proper way to deal with a difficult situation. With maturity, he said, came a greater appreciation for honest communication.

For Alden, searching for lasting love has been a long journey.

“Feeling ko, ’yung love life sa akin medyo mailap siya for the past fifteen years na kasi sinusubukan kong hanapin,” he reflected.

But his perspective has changed. Instead of measuring his life against expectations about when a person should marry or settle down, Alden said he has stopped forcing himself to follow a timetable.

After years of trying to find “the one,” he is now willing to allow love to arrive naturally.

“Hindi ko sinasabing hindi ko hinihintay ’yung taong darating para sa akin. Kasi for the longest time, hinahanap ko ’yung para sa akin, so baka for a change, hintayin ko naman siya ngayon,” Alden said.

He even found room for optimism, joking that with billions of people in the world, surely there must be someone meant for him.

The conversation eventually reached its most personal moment when Alden reflected on what may have been missing throughout his search for affection from someone else.

“Siguro for the longest time, naghahanap ako ng pagmamahal from another person, na, na-realize ko pagmamahal pala sa sarili ’yung kulang,” he said.

The realization brought Alden to tears, with Vice remaining beside him as the emotional exchange continued.

It was a striking departure from the polished leading man audiences usually see on screen. Behind the successful career and public image was someone willing to admit that love has not always been easy—and that perhaps the most important relationship he needed to nurture first was the one he has with himself.

For Alden, the search for romance may no longer be a race. This time, he appears ready to let life—and love—unfold on their own terms.