“Even though U.S. is still the biggest trading partner out of the Philippines, you see a lot within Asia-Pacific. Intra-Asia is growing very, very well,” Lee said.

He said businesses are increasingly prioritizing diversification and resilience as geopolitical tensions reshape global supply chains. The Philippines is among 22 countries DHL expects to grow faster than the global average, with nine of those markets located in Asia-Pacific and six in ASEAN.

DHL Philippines Managing Director Nigel Lockett said the company continues to see strong shipment volumes to the United States and Canada, while outbound and inbound trade within Asia-Pacific is also increasing.

He attributed the growth partly to expanding industries such as technology, data centers, new energy and life sciences.

The company is also seeking to help Philippine micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) enter international markets through its GoTrade program, which provides training and other support on cross-border trade.

Nearly 200 Philippine MSMEs have been trained through the program this year, with DHL planning additional sessions in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry.

Lockett said about 87 percent of DHL’s Philippine customers are MSMEs, with retail, fashion, consumer businesses and e-commerce among the segments showing growth.

DHL operates 352 retail outlets nationwide and handles more than 9,200 shipments daily in the Philippines.

The company also has 70 electric vehicles, representing about 40 percent of its local fleet, and aims to transition to a fully electric fleet by 2030.

Globally, DHL operates across more than 220 countries and territories, with Lee saying the company sees internationalization as increasingly important for smaller businesses seeking new sources of growth.