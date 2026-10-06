BDO said users can insert up to 30 banknotes per transaction, with the machine authenticating the bills before dispensing the equivalent amount in pesos, including coins when needed.

Passengers must scan their passport and complete identity verification before proceeding with the exchange.

The machine is located near the arrival area after immigration, in front of the BDO branch at NAIA Terminal 3.

“Travelers today expect convenience at every touchpoint of their journey,” BDO Executive Vice President and Branch Banking Group Head Cora Mallillin said.

She said the machine is intended to give travelers faster access to pesos upon arrival while reducing the need for forms and teller transactions.

The service is part of BDO’s broader push to automate selected banking services in high-traffic locations.