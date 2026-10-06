Toyota recognized En Tsumugi during its second-anniversary celebration in Taguig City, highlighting the company’s Mexico, Pampanga facility as a Japan-standard and Toyota-endorsed end-of-life vehicle dismantling operation.

En Tsumugi has dismantled 516 vehicles since starting operations, including old taxi fleets and fire-damaged electric vehicles that required specialized handling.

The company is now investing in a three-phase equipment setup to recover materials from used lithium-ion batteries from vehicles, appliances and personal devices. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with commercial services for automotive clients and partners targeted for early 2027.

The project will use “black mass” technology to process battery materials and create opportunities to recover valuable minerals such as lithium, copper, nickel, manganese and cobalt locally.

TMP President Masando Hashimoto said Toyota’s responsibility extends beyond vehicle production and sales to the management of vehicles and batteries at the end of their useful lives.

“Toyota’s responsibility is not only to make and sell vehicles, but also to take responsibility for them at the end of their useful lives,” Hashimoto said.

He noted that Toyota and Lexus have sold about 60,000 electrified vehicles in the Philippines since 2009, while the company’s vehicles in operation in the country have reached 1.3 million.

En Tsumugi is also developing software to track dismantled vehicles and recovered materials, providing real-time data on recycling flows and the final destinations of recovered resources.

The company is part of Toyota Motor Corp.’s Global 100 Dismantlers Project and is the fourth model dismantling facility in ASEAN.

Industry representatives said the growing vehicle population and accelerating electrified vehicle adoption will require stronger recycling infrastructure, industry cooperation and public policies supporting the country’s circular economy.