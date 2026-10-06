The dealership offers vehicle sales, after-sales service and genuine Suzuki parts under one facility.

Suzuki Philippines Director and General Manager for Automobile Division Norihide Takei said the new site would allow the company to serve more customers in Batangas and nearby areas.

“Suzuki Auto Batangas City allows us to serve more customers in the area and reflects our commitment to be By Your Side throughout their Suzuki journey,” Takei said.

The opening also included a ceremonial facility handover between Suzuki Philippines and Mt. Sinai Motors Corp.

The new branch forms part of Suzuki’s continued dealership expansion outside Metro Manila.