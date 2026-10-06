Suzuki Philippines has opened a new 3S satellite dealership in Batangas City, expanding its sales and after-sales presence in the province.
Suzuki Auto Batangas City is located along the National Highway in Barangay Alangilan and is operated by Mt. Sinai Motors Corp. under the ANC+ Group of Companies.
The dealership offers vehicle sales, after-sales service and genuine Suzuki parts under one facility.
Suzuki Philippines Director and General Manager for Automobile Division Norihide Takei said the new site would allow the company to serve more customers in Batangas and nearby areas.
“Suzuki Auto Batangas City allows us to serve more customers in the area and reflects our commitment to be By Your Side throughout their Suzuki journey,” Takei said.
The opening also included a ceremonial facility handover between Suzuki Philippines and Mt. Sinai Motors Corp.
The new branch forms part of Suzuki’s continued dealership expansion outside Metro Manila.
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