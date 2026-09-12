The 27 August Resolution denied the Verified Motion for Reconsideration filed by Moro Ako Party, represented by its President, Atty. Najeeb L. Taib, for lack of merit. The Commission affirmed its earlier Resolution promulgated on August 4, 2026, in SPP No. 26-001 (BPE), which granted the petition filed by Aladin A. Abdul to cancel the party's registration.

"Wherefore, premises considered, the Commission (En Banc) RESOLVED, as it hereby RESOLVES, to DENY the Verified Motion for Reconsideration of MORO AKO PARTY for lack of merit. The Resolution of the Commission (En Banc) promulgated on 04 August 2026 in SPP No. 26-001 (BPE) is hereby AFFIRMED," the dispositive portion of the Resolution read.

Several offices was directed by the Comelec to be furnished copies of the Resolution for their information and appropriate action, including the Law Department, the Political Finance and Affairs Department, the Education and Information Department, the Regional Election Director of the Bangsamoro Electoral Office as Chairman of the Bangsamoro Registration and Accreditation Committee, and the Provincial Election Supervisor of Maguindanao del Norte.

The Entry of Judgment, signed by Atty. Genesis M. Gatdula, Clerk of the Commission, certified that the August 27 Resolution was entered into the Book of Entries of Judgments. The Certificate of Finality and Entry of Judgment were issued on 7 September 2026, in Manila.

The case originated from a petition filed by Abdul to cancel Moro Ako Party's registration as an RPPP under the Comelec's Rules of Procedure on the Filing of Petitions in Connection with the 2026 BARMM Parliamentary Elections, dated 29 April 2026.

With the denial of its motion for reconsideration, the cancellation of Moro Ako Party's registration has become final and executory, barring the party from participating as a registered regional parliamentary political party in the upcoming BARMM elections.