Garcia said the batteries had been fully charged, adding that initial preparations indicated the elections were on track for a successful conduct.

“So far naman po kasi, naayos na nating lahat, at 100% na tayong ready para sa eleksyon sa Monday,” Garcia said.

The poll chair urged voters to properly shade the circles on their ballots instead of marking them with an “X” or merely placing a dot.

He said the Comelec’s voting machines might not recognize marks that do not meet the required shading threshold, potentially resulting in votes not being counted.

“Ang atin pong pakiusap sa mga kababayan natin sa lunes, ay isa-shade natin na maayos,” Garcia said.

He explained that voters should shade the circles sufficiently, noting that slightly going beyond the circle would be acceptable, but placing only a small dot could cause problems.

“Kasi, maaaring kita ng mata nyo, pero hindi kita ng makina yun,” he said.

He also cautioned voters against excessive shading, urging them to mark their ballots properly and clearly.

The reminder came after an incident during the final testing of the voting machines in which a voter marked a ballot with an “X” instead of shading the circle, Garcia said.

During the test, the vote was not counted because the mark did not meet the machine’s required shading threshold.

Teachers and election personnel encountered minor issues during the final testing, including incorrect markings and other operational concerns.

Garcia said the final testing was intended to identify and address such problems before election day.

“Yan po ang purpose ng ating final testing,” he said, adding that the experience would help election personnel avoid similar difficulties on Monday.

The Comelec will hold further meetings to discuss remaining election-related concerns, including reports from regional directors and the commission’s project management office, Garcia said.

The commission will continue coordinating with election personnel to ensure that all preparations are completed.

Garcia also appealed for peaceful conduct during campaign-ending activities, including miting de avance and other gatherings.

“Sana magtuloy-tuloy,” he said, urging organizers and participants to keep their activities peaceful.

He said such gatherings were part of the electoral process but should be conducted in an orderly manner.

The poll chief expressed confidence that the commission’s preparations would result in the successful conduct of Monday’s elections.