The proposed hub is intended to improve the government’s ability to prevent, detect, investigate and respond to scams and other crimes carried out through digital platforms and technology.

The DOJ-OOC said closer coordination among government agencies is increasingly important as criminal activities become more technology-driven and involve networks operating across jurisdictions.

Government agencies at the meeting also discussed measures against illegal offshore gaming operations, hazardous materials, fraudulent documents and other activities considered threats to public safety and national security.

The DOJ-OOC reaffirmed its commitment to a whole-of-government approach in addressing cybercrime and other emerging digital threats.