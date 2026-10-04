The Department of Justice Office of Cybercrime and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission are pushing for stronger coordination against scams and other technology-enabled crimes through the proposed National Anti-Scam Hub.
The proposal was among the key issues discussed during PAOCC’s third-quarter commission meeting on 29 September at the Malacañang Complex in Manila.
The proposed hub is intended to improve the government’s ability to prevent, detect, investigate and respond to scams and other crimes carried out through digital platforms and technology.
The DOJ-OOC said closer coordination among government agencies is increasingly important as criminal activities become more technology-driven and involve networks operating across jurisdictions.
Government agencies at the meeting also discussed measures against illegal offshore gaming operations, hazardous materials, fraudulent documents and other activities considered threats to public safety and national security.
The DOJ-OOC reaffirmed its commitment to a whole-of-government approach in addressing cybercrime and other emerging digital threats.
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